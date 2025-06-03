Toy drive honoring Hampton Police K9 that died from cancer

HAMPTON, Va. — Throughout the month of June, you have an opportunity to help the city of Hampton honor a former Hampton Police Department K9.

From June 2-23, a collection box for animal toys will be available at three locations in Hampton, accepting new toys.

The only exception is no rawhide products, per the city.

At the end of the drive, the toys will be given to area animal shelters and other facilities that need them.

The drive is in honor of Aggie, a Hampton Police Department K9 who died from cancer in May.

“We just wanted to do something to honor her legacy, honor the K9 unit, and showcase the great work they do in the community," Hampton HR Projects Coordinator Tim Piatt said. "There’s definitely been a really good response. People love dogs and this is a great way where we can give back too some dogs in need. But yeah, overall it’s been a lot of really positive feedback and everyone’s very excited for it.”

One collection box will be in the lobby of Hampton City Hall, one will be at the Hampton Police Department, and one will be at the Rupert Sargent Building at 1 Franklin Street.