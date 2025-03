HAMPTON, Va. — Two people were rescued from a 35-foot sailboat around 1:30 p.m. Monday after the vessel started to sink due to a leak, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard, Hampton fire, Virginia Marine Resources responded to the incident, located the source of the flooding, got water out the boat, and put in a temporary plug.

A spokesperson from the Coast Guard says they're still on scene towing the boat.

