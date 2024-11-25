Tyrod Taylor provides holiday meals to Hampton families in need

HAMPTON, Va. — Families in the city of Hampton can bring home a full holiday meal thanks to an NFL player with local roots.

It's an annual event Tyrod Taylor has offered the community since making it big.

The Jets quarterback and Hampton High graduate established a charity foundation back in 2018 to serve and uplift his home town.

Today's event happened over at Darling Stadium. News 3 is told Taylor couldn't be there in person because it's the middle of football season.

So, his parents took the lead this time around by partnering with Kroger to share turkeys, sides and desserts with hundreds of families.