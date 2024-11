HAMPTON, Va. — A swimmer is missing off of Outlook Beach at Fort Monroe in Hampton, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to conduct a search Friday.

Around 4 p.m., U.S. Coast Guard Sector Virginia said they were working with local EMS to search for the missing swimmer. They said the swimmer is an African American man wearing blue swimming trunks.

The man did not resurface after going under, the Coast Guard shared.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 757-483-8567.