Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityWilliamsburg, James City County, Yorktown

Actions

Teen girl charged with felony after threatening to 'shoot up' Tabb High School

gavel.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

YORKTOWN, VA — A 14-year-old girl who attends Tabb High School was located and charged with a felony on Monday after a threat was made to "shoot up the school" Sunday, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

She was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.

The sheriff's office, upon further investigation, determined the teen did not have the means necessary to carry out her threat.

News 3 will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories from Williamburg/Jamestown/Yorktown

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you give a child a book... 📚