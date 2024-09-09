Teen girl charged with felony after threatening to 'shoot up' Tabb High School

YORKTOWN, VA — A 14-year-old girl who attends Tabb High School was located and charged with a felony on Monday after a threat was made to "shoot up the school" Sunday, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

She was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.

The sheriff's office, upon further investigation, determined the teen did not have the means necessary to carry out her threat.

