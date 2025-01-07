15-year-old girl reported missing in James City County since Dec. 27

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police is requesting the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl missing since De. 27. Here's their report:

The James City County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Jeniyah Green, a 15-year-old girl, who was reported missing at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Ms. Green left her residence in Toano unexpectedly at 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 27, and the direction and mode of travel are unknown. Green is known to arrange travel to Newport News frequently, and attempts to locate her to date have been unsuccessful.

Her failure to return home poses a risk to her health, and she may need medical care.

Ms. Green is a Black female, approximately 5’02" tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt with “Boys in the Hood” text on the front, a gray Nike sweatshirt, and cargo jeans. She also wears black glasses.