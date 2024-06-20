9-year-old boy, 40-year-old man killed in crash with tree in Charles City County

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 9-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were killed in a crash on John Tyler Memorial Highway in Charles City County on Saturday, Virginia State Police said Thursday.

Shawnell Eley, 40, of Yorktown, and an unnamed boy from Williamsburg were killed in the crash that occurred just before 5:30 p.m.

Watch: 25 people killed in Virginia crashes in 8 days

25 people died in Virginia crashes in just 8 days, state police says

Eley was driving eastbound in a 2005 Acura TSX when the car went off the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two other juvenile passengers were seriously injured and taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.