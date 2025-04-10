Driver shoots man who punched him in York County 'road rage incident'

YORK COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man shot another man who followed him back to a York County apartment complex, opened his car door and started punching him, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a “road rage incident” Wednesday afternoon. Two men were injured, one from the shooting and one from being punched, the sheriff’s office says.

While driving in the area of George Washington Memorial Highway and Denbigh Boulevard, one car started trailing another car and followed them to the Grafton Station Apartment complex, investigators say.

Once the car that was being followed stopped, a 44-year-old man who was a passenger from the other car got out. He walked up to the car, opened the driver’s door, and started punching the driver in the head, according to investigators.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, then grabbed a gun from the console and shot the man who was punching him, investigators say.

Deputies arrived at the area near Picadilly Loop and Justice Lane around 2 p.m. They found the passenger seriously injured from being shot. He was taken to the hospital.

Deputies say they detained the driver and found the gun he used. He had face and head injuries from being punched.

No charges have been filed yet, and the sheriff’s office says they’re still investigating.