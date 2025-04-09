Person shot in reported York County road rage incident

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A person has been detained following a reported road rage incident in York County Wednesday that ended with a male being shot, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

This happened in the Piccadilly Loop area in the Grafton neighborhood just after 2 p.m.

At the scene, deputies say they found a male who had been shot. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The person suspected of shooting the male has been detained, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office didn't say what led to the violence, but they described the situation as a "reported road rage incident."

Around 3 p.m., there was still a heavy police presence in the area to investigate the shooting.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 757-890-3630.