Rabid skunk found on Forge Road near Route 60: VDH

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A skunk tested positive for rabies in James City County on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The rabid skunk was found in the 300 Block of Forge road near U.S. Route 60, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The local office of Environmental Health Services will notify nearby residents and homeowner's associations of this incident.

State law requires all dogs and cats over four months in age to be vaccinated for rabies — limiting the spread of the disease.

The Peninsula Health District is urging anyone with information about possible exposures to call their Newport News Environmental Health Office at (757) 594-7340.

You can also call JCC Animal Control at (757) 565-0370 (daytime) or (757) 253-1800 (evenings, weekends, holidays).