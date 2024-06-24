Distracted driving related crashes on the rise in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York County sheriff has a message for drivers - put your phone down - after startling statistics show that distracted driving-related crashes have increased dramatically.

"We went from 823 in 2022 to 911 last year in 2023, but the first quarter of this year we are well over 400,” said Sheriff Ron Montgomery. “Distracted driving appears to be the number 1 cause.”

The sheriff is pleading with York County drivers, and drivers everywhere, to just pay attention.

“You need to be a responsible party when you’re on the road, not only for your safety but for the other people out on the road as well,” said Montgomery.

Tammy Gweedo McGee lost her son Conner to a reckless driver in 2019. He was a junior at Tabb High School.

“Conner was the love of my life, my only son, and he was just full of joy," said Gweedo McGee. "Conner was happy, he always wanted to make people laugh.”

She told News 3 it's now her crusade to spread awareness of the dangers of distracted driving.

“It was really a matter of stand up and fight or lay down and die, so after we got through the whole lay down and die it was like ok let's stand up and fight," said Gweedo McGee.

In 2022, there were 95 deadly accidents in the state caused by distracted driving, plus 10,000 injuries. All of those were preventable.

"When we get in a vehicle we need to put that phone down and just drive,” said Gweedo McGee.

Distracted driving is a primary offense in Virginia, which means you can get pulled over for it. The first offense is a $125 fine. The second offense doubles to $250.