Explosion on boat at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown leaves 2 injured

YORKTOWN, Va. — An explosion on a boat at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown Friday morning left two people injured, according to Coast Guard officials.

The explosion happened around 10 a.m., the Coast Guard says.

Officials say two people were hurt due to the explosion: one person had minor injuries and the other person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General for "a higher level of care."

It's unclear what caused the explosion. The Coast Guard says the incident is under investigation.

