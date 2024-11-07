How you can participate in a Williamsburg tradition honoring veterans

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — With Veterans Day around the corner, one Hampton Roads cemetery is asking for help to ensure all veterans are properly honored.

Volunteers helped place hundreds of flags on graves at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Williamsburg in preparation for Veterans Day.

"It's a job but it's also a duty. I've gotten to meet and be part of a lot of peoples' lives and to honor them," said Cedar Grove Cemetery caretaker Bill Brown.

Brown has made it mission to honor veterans for well over a decade. He says the veterans flag placement event has been taking place for 18 years.

The effort takes nearly 100 volunteers who help place the flags before the holiday and remove them the day after.

"[Volunteers will] take almost 600 flags and they will inspect each one for the next month or so, repair them if they can be repaired, and set them in the bags for next year," explained Brown.

If you want to volunteer and help pick up flags, all you have to do is show up at Cedar Grove Cemetery the day after Veterans Day. It's located on 809 S Henry Street in Williamsburg.