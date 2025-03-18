Keepers Cup soccer tournament returns to spread awareness of safe driving

YORKTOWN, Va. — A York County mother is following through on her efforts to protect drivers by hosting an annual soccer tournament, which is returning to honor her 16-year-old son who tragically died in a car crash.

The Keepers Cup soccer tournament, entering its third year, has two missions: To carry on the tradition for kids who love soccer, and to educate new young drivers and parents on the dangers of distracted driving.

"While it's hard and it's heart wrenching to realize that Connor is not going to be playing in the tournament and never will play again. It's about awareness and it's about putting that pain aside for a few minutes to make sure that were using his death to help propel saving lives" said Tammy Gweedo McGee, organizer of the Keepers Cup Tournament.

Watch previous coverage: York County mom awarded for advocating for safe teen driving after son's death

York Co. mom awarded for advocating for safe teen driving across Virginia after son's death

Keepers Cup honors Tammy's son Connor. He was a passionate soccer goalie and one of three Tabb High school students killed in a car crash after leaving a school dance back in 2019. State police say the driver was unlicensed and speeding.

The soccer tournament is sponsored by the Connor Gweedo Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at educating new teenage drivers and their parents to make smart decisions on the road. The three-day soccer tournament features 17 high school teams across our area. An additional program was added this year: A distracted driving scavenger hunt.

The distracted driving area will feature activities led by VDOT, Drive Smart VA and several other first responder agencies.

Watch related coverage: Grieving moms who lost kids in crashes fight to change Virginia seat belt, license laws

Grieving moms who lost children in driving-related deaths fight to change driving laws in Virginia

Since the crash, Tammy has pushed for legislative changes in Virginia.

"Were very excited about these bills, were hoping that one of them is a deterrent for parents to make sure that they know they cannot allow their minor to drive unlicensed" Tammy added.

One measure, HB 2213, calls for more behind-the-wheel training offered at Virginia schools, and SB 750, which would hold people accountable for knowingly letting minors drive their vehicle without a license.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach nonprofit holds fundraiser to support families affected by fentanyl

Virginia Beach nonprofit raises awareness about fentanyl, addiction resources

The teen with the most QR code scans taken from each booth at the event wins $250 cash, while the team with the most teens participating receives $400 for soccer equipment. The tournament is free for high school teams to play.

Game spectators are asked to donate $10 per person per day to help offset operational costs for referee fees, field rentals, and operations. Children under 12 are free — there is no fee to accessing the distracted driving area.

There will also be an online silent auction, two dine-to-donate nights (March 19 and 21) at Carrabba’s of Williamsburg, and a player photo booth on March 18 at Warhill High School. All proceeds will benefit Gweedo’s distracted driving outreach initiatives.

More information is available on the event website.