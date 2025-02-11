Love it or hate it? Hampton Roads residents share thoughts on latest winter weather

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — If you were looking for snow in Hampton Roads Tuesday, Williamsburg may have been your answer. Tuesday afternoon, grass, bushes, trees, and cars were covered with snow in the city.

Although it wasn't much snow, it was more than most of Hampton Roads got. The snow didn’t appear to be sticking to roads or sidewalks, but there were some slushy spots.

There was also a brief, heavy snowfall in York County Tuesday morning but at the time it wasn’t sticking.

Back in Williamsburg, WTKR News 3 talked with Samantah Urbano as she was getting groceries. She said she has a love-hate relationship with the snow.

“I love it. It’s beautiful. We don’t get it often in Virginia. But at the same time, it’s a very big inconvenience when going to grocery stores or doing your day-to-day life," Urbano said.

News 3 also talked with Williamsburg resident Tonia Herrin at a coffee shop. She said she doesn’t mind the snow, as long as it’s just snow.

“I’m glad to see the beautiful snow. I’m sad that it doesn’t stay snow very long. I don’t like the wintry mix," Herrin explained. "I don’t rush to the grocery store to stock up unless I think there’s going to be ice."

Herrin also said her biggest concern when winter weather hits is how people drive in the snow.