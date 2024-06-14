Watch Now
Man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching 3 girls, 1 woman at Water Country

Posted at 10:09 AM, Jun 14, 2024

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A man accused of inappropriately touching three girls and a woman at the Water Country USA water park was arrested Thursday, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Ziaulhaq Faqiri, a 29-year-old from Newport News, is charged with three counts of sexual battery and one count of felony aggravated sexual battery, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office says on Monday, June 10 around 3:45 p.m., they got a complaint that a man had inappropriately touched three girls and a woman in the wave pool area of Water Country.

After investigating and working with Water Country security, the sheriff’s office says they identified Faqiri as the suspect.

Faqiri is being held at Newport News City Jail.

