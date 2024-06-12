VB Catholic church to get new leadership after diocese investigation into parish parent sex abuse claims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Diocese of Richmond announced today that, Father Rob Cole, pastor of St. John the Apostle Catholic Roman Church in Virginia Beach, is no longer in the role he’d held for over 15 years. The move comes after a parent was accused of sexual abuse during Fr. Cole’s tenure at the church.

Last month, Tim and Meredith Hatchell accused Vincent Jakawich of sexually abusing their child, who was a friend of Jakavich’s child.

"It was incredibly difficult for my wife and our daughter and my sons who had to learn about this all together," said Tim Hatchell.

Watch: Navy man who died via suicide accused of sexual abuse by child's friend

Navy man who died by suicide accused of sexual abuse by child's friend

This was not the first offense for Jakawich. He was indicted on a felony charge of aggravated sexual battery involving a child under 13 in 2020.

The charge was later downgraded to a misdemeanor assault and battery charge that he pleaded guilty to in 2022 .

Jakawich died by suicide in Currituck County following the accusations brought against him in May.

Watch: Sexual abuse allegations investigated at St. John the Apostle School

Allegations of sexual abuse of St. John the Apostle School students investigated

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond and Bishop Barry C. Knestout recently concluded their investigation and determined the church would benefit from new leadership.

A release from the Richmond diocese says that "Bishop Barry C. Knestout expresses his sorrow and compassion to the victims and their families affected by this tragic situation and applauds the courage it took to come forward."

Father Esteban De Leon, pastor of Star of the Sea Catholic Church, will continue to serve as the church's temporary administrator until new pastoral leadership is assigned.