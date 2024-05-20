Parents say their daughter was sexually abused by St. John the Apostle parent

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tim and Meredith Hatchell say their daughter recently came forward and said she was sexually abused by the father of one of her friends, named Vincent Jakawich.

"It was incredibly difficult for my wife and our daughter and my sons who had to learn about this altogether," Tim Hatchell told News 3 on Monday.

They then contacted Virginia Beach Police.

"The police came into our house," he said. "They gave us all the information. They took the case down."

The Diocese of Richmond has now notified parents of St. John the Apostle about the allegations.

In a letter, the school's principal said there was no evidence the alleged abuse happened on school grounds.

Jakawich has since passed away. News 3 is working to confirm the exact circumstances of his death.

News 3 does not normally name the victims of abuse, but the Hatchells say they wanted to go public in case there are additional victims.

"[My daughter is] not doing well, however, I believe that the fact she's now told all of us is helping her," said Hatchell.

The Hatchells have been very vocal about what they say happened to their daughter, including confronting Jakawich's wife.

His wife then took out three charges on Meredith Hatchell, including disorderly conduct.

"We have attorneys for all of this," said Tim Hatchell. "We're just confused. We can't even believe any of this is happening."

In a separate case dating back to 2020, Jakawich was indicted on a felony charge of aggravated sexual battery involving a child under 13.

In 2022, the felony was downgraded to a misdemeanor assault and battery charge, which he pleaded guilty to.

He was not sentenced to active jail time.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said the reason for the downgraded charge was "evidence in this case that contradicted the victim's version of events."

The Hatchells are perplexed he was still around the school after the 2022 plea.

"It was shocking," said Tim Hatchell.

The Diocese of Richmond did not respond to additional questions on Monday.

Their statement says the pastor of the church is on temporary leave.

Parents said they were notified the principal is retiring.

"We just want everyone to be aware and speak to their children," said Hatchell. "Our daughter has been suffering for almost four years. We did not understand it as parents and now we understand how to help her."