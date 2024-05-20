What resources are available to survivors of child abuse in Hampton Roads?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Child abuse can have dangerously long-lasting effects, and often, by the time it’s reported, the damage is already done.

Data from the Virginia Department of Social Services shows there were over 33,000 reports of child abuse or neglect involving more than 52,000 possible child victims between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

“Witnessing domestic violence can have a lot of psychological trauma on a child and really, you know, make a difference in their future,” said Robin Gauthier, executive director of Samaritan House, a local shelter dedicated to helping individuals and families free themselves from violence.

During that same time, data reveals there were 173 valid reports of suspected child abuse or neglect deaths statewide — an increase of nine death reports from 2022.

“We have to do everything we can to intervene and try to stop that from happening,” Gauthier said.

That’s why the News 3 Investigative Team is exploring the resources available to victims of child abuse here in Hampton Roads.

For victims seeking shelter, Gauthier said Samaritan House is here to help.

“They can contact us day or night,” Gauthier said. “We will assess their situation, whatever services they are requesting, whatever they want or need, we will make that available to them.”

Samaritan House has 14 different shelters that are not publicly known and provide services that help victims with legal processes, emergency and permanent housing, securing protective orders, and more.

“We can keep them safe,” Gauthier said.

Another local resource is the G.R.O.W. Foundation, a Chesapeake-based nonprofit that helps survivors of abuse.

According to its website, its mission is to connect individuals and families affected by domestic violence with the resources needed to lead a safe and productive life free from abuse.

Some of their resources include emergency shelter, transitional housing, food and clothing, crisis intervention, and advocacy services - among others.

“There’s an escalation of violence that usually starts with emotional abuse, all the way up to physical abuse, and often, death,” Gauthier said. “We are not immune from that here in Hampton Roads.”

Deanna Wallace, a victims specialist with Homeland Security, said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently launched a program called ‘Take It Down’ to assist victims suffering from sextortion.

She said minors who have taken nude photos and posted them online, or have sent them to someone who is now blackmailing them, can submit the image to the center. From there, the center will locate any websites the image is posted on and will send letters to the owner’s to have them taken down, she said.

“For the first time since, like I started in 2013, we’ve been able to start saying to young victims, ‘It’s not forever. We’re going to see what we can do to help get it down,’ cause we used to say, ‘The Internet’s forever and we can’t help you,” Wallace said.

Wallace said she encourages friends and family of victims to report it, as well.

“It’s also really hard because a lot of victims don’t see themselves as victims,” she said. “So, the reporting shouldn’t just be coming from them.”

Where to report:



Where to find shelter:



You can also find out more on how to protect yourself and others by clicking here.