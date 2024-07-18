Man who shot at York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office deputies and James City Co. police officers facing new charges

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A man who shot at deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office and James City County police officers is facing new charges.

The sheriff's office says deputies and officers went to a home to investigate a road rage incident that happened on Wednesday in James City County. The home law enforcement went to was in the 300 block of Mark's Pond Way.

When deputies and officers arrived, Andrew Susalis, 35, fired shots at them from the upper floor of the home, the sheriff's office says. He fired multiple rounds from a rifle and hit a James City County police car, the sheriff's office added.

Watch: Man in custody after shooting at York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputies and James City Co. police officers

Man in custody after shooting at York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputies and James City Co. police officers

“A James City County police vehicle was hit multiple times by high powered rifle. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. The suspect came out of the house. The suspect stopped shooting and came out and surrounded,” York County Sheriff Ron Montgomery previously told News 3.

A James City County police officer sustained injuries from two bullet fragments, Sheriff Montgomery says. He's since been treated and released from a local hospital, the sheriff added.

"To pull up on the scene and take multiple rounds from a rifle when you’re fighting for your life at that moment is something we never expect to experience," Mark Jamison, James City County Police Chief previously told News 3.

Susalis was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, destruction of property and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery.

He is now facing three additional charges of attempted aggravated murder of law enforcement officers.

He is currently being held in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.