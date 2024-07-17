Man in custody after shooting at York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputies and James City Co. police officers

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A man is in custody after he shot at deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and James City County police officers on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says deputies and officers went to a home in the 300 block of Mark's Pond Way to investigate a road rage incident that happened earlier in the day in James City County.

When deputies and officers arrived, a man fired shots at them from the upper floor of the home, the sheriff's office says. He fired multiple rounds from a rifle and hit a James City County police car, the sheriff's office added.

The sheriff's office says the man is now in custody and no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

News 3 has a team covering this tonight. This article will be updated accordingly.