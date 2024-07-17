Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityWilliamsburg, James City County, Yorktown

Actions

Man in custody after shooting at York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputies and James City Co. police officers

Top Stories - Wednesday July 17
IMG_2052.jpg
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jul 17, 2024

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A man is in custody after he shot at deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and James City County police officers on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says deputies and officers went to a home in the 300 block of Mark's Pond Way to investigate a road rage incident that happened earlier in the day in James City County.

When deputies and officers arrived, a man fired shots at them from the upper floor of the home, the sheriff's office says. He fired multiple rounds from a rifle and hit a James City County police car, the sheriff's office added.

The sheriff's office says the man is now in custody and no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

News 3 has a team covering this tonight. This article will be updated accordingly.

More crime stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

WTKR will match first $4k in donations