'The wait is over:' New brewery comes to York county off of Route 17 in 2025

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Beer Company has signed a lease for a nearly completed building with the developer Waukeshaw, officially ending the wait for York County residents.

The property was originally intended to be a Beale’s brewpub but after unforeseen family health concerns, Beale’s/Waukeshaw worked to find someone who shared their vision for the property.

“When we realized we could not bring our own brand to the space, we felt it our duty and responsibility to find a great tenant with the right energy,” said Emily Sanfratella, chief operating officer for Waukeshaw. “We were really impressed with The Virginia Beer Company and have followed their business for a long time. They’ll be a nice addition to this part of the County.”

The Virginia Beer Company is a highly decorated brewery, as they racked up numerous awards both locally and globally, according to the York County Economic Development.

“If it couldn’t be Beale’s, I can’t think of a better partner and a better business to go into that facility and make it succeed than The Virginia Beer Company,” said chairman Jeff Clemons. “They’re fresh off winning the Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce's 2024 Small Business of the Year Award… and we get to have them in two locations now.”

The VBC team is aiming to open the new location within the first few months of 2025, and plans to bring the same passion that made their previous location so popular.

“We want to give them an elevated experience that’s memorable for those who come occasionally, but welcoming for regulars,” said Robby Willey, co-founder of the Virginia Beer Company. “Whether it’s beer or food, the idea is that we put out a product that’s exceptionally fine-tuned, but under a brand that’s approachable.”