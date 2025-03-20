Watch Now
This Hampton Roads city ranked 3rd safest spring break destination for 2025

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A new study says a local city is one of the safest places nationwide to travel to for spring break this year.

Williamsburg cracked the list of top 10 safest spring break destinations, according to a study conducted by personal injury law firm 844SeeMike.

The firm cited the city’s low DUI rates and safety measures for pedestrians as reasons for its high ranking on the list.

“[Williamsburg] offers a more structured and family-friendly atmosphere with well-regulated visitor areas and lower crime rates,” a release from the law firm says.When analyzing cities for the list, the law firm took DUI incidents, deadly accidents and water-related dangers into account.

The safest city on the list was San Diego, while Daytona Beach in Florida was considered to be the most dangerous.

