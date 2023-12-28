Two new solar farms light up James City Co., Gloucester

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - At the end of November, two solar farms came online in James City County and Gloucester, bumping the number of farms in Hampton Roads from five to seven.

“It contributes to Dominion's solar fleet which is now the second largest solar fleet in the nation,” said spokesperson Tim Eberly.

The 20 megawatt facility can power 5,000 homes at peak output, and has more than 38,000 solar panels on 220 acres of land. Eberly said it's important to your wallet to have energy coming from multiple sources.

“If you have supply chain issues, if fuel costs go up for a certain type of power generation, when you have power generation sources that are diversified, where you’re getting energy from nuclear, solar, wind, natural gas, having that diversification keeps energy bills stable,” said Eberly.

Plus, it's environmentally friendly. The facility releases no carbon emissions.

"There’s no greenhouse gasses going into the atmosphere, it’s a much cleaner and greener method of generating power than some of our traditional forms of power generation,” said Eberly.

In total in Virginia there are more than 30 solar farms, with several more in the works.