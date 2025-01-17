Two-story garage apartment catches on fire, injures one man in James City Co.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A residential structure fire at the 4600 block of Cedar Point Lane sent one man to the hospital in James City County Thursday afternoon, according to the James City County Fire Department.

JCCFD says they, alongside James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the call around 12:20 p.m. to find a two-story garage apartment on fire from the second floor.

Fire personnel says the occupant was awakened by the fire and exited the home through a second floor window.

A male occupant was then transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for possible smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were able to get everything under control around 12:50 p.m.