'We covered all of our bases:' JCC police credit detective work, DNA tech for solving 1987 cold case

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. —DNA evidence led to an arrest in a 37-year-old cold case out of James City County.

Richard Gibson, who police believe abducted and raped someone in 1987, is currently behind bars serving a life sentence for an abduction case from 2022.

Gibson is facing several new charges, including rape, abduction, sodomy and aggravated sexual battery stemming from Dec. 10, 1987, when police say Gibson abducted and performed sexual acts on someone at the Midlands Apartment Complex.

The complex was under construction at the time.

Gibson pleaded guilty to the 2022 abduction charge in October 2023, and in February of this year was sentenced to life in prison. In that case, Gibson was caught trying to escape Williamsburg via sailboat.

It was Gibson's DNA from the most recent crime that popped up in the system again for the Department of Forensic Science, flagging to police that he may have committed the crime in 1987.

“Our former detectives and current detectives were relentless in making sure we covered all of our bases, and we’re extremely pleased to know that we had this outcome,” said James City County Police Chief Mark Jamison.

Chief Jamison said they believe there may be other victims connected to Gibson, and he's urging them to come forward.

"We’d certainly like to offer you the time to sit down and talk with us, and if we can bring forward any charges based on that, we will do so as well,” said Jamison.

Gibson was in court Monday. He asked for a court-appointed attorney, which the judge granted. His next court appearance will be in April.