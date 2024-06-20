Williamsburg man dies after crashing off I-64 in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A Williamsburg man was killed on Monday when he crashed on an I-64 off ramp in James City County, according to Virginia State Police.

Caleb Harsha, 22, was not wearing a seatbelt in his 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis when he veered off the road into a pole and some trees, VSP said.

The incident occurred at Exit 231B in James City County, near Norge and Toano.

Harsha died on scene and the crash is under investigation.