Woman charged after moped rider killed in crash in Williamsburg: VSP

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A woman has been charged with reckless driving following a crash that killed a moped rider in Williamsburg Saturday night, Virginia State Police said.

State Police said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Richmond Road.

Misty May Sites, 45, of Williamsburg, was turning into a McDonalds parking lot when she hit Jose Luis Encarnacion Mora, 29, who was on a moped, according to a release from State Police.

Encarnacion Mora, of Williamsburg, died from his injuries, the release said.

"Misty Sites has been charged with reckless driving," State Police said. "At this time it does not appear that alcohol or speed were contributing factors in the crash."