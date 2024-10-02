York-Poquoson Deputy Sheriff K9 'Saber' diagnosed with cancer

YORKTOWN, Va. — Honoring a hero... that's how York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office described Saber as they announced his cancer diagnosis.
According to the Sheriff's Office, K9 Saber underwent emergency surgery in which several tumors were seen on his chest. In addition, a large tumor was removed from his spleen, showing the cancer had spread to a large part of his body.
Watch: Local search and rescue K-9 dies after exposure to toxic substance
Local search and rescue K-9 dies after exposure to toxic substance
The cancer was determined to be terminal and treatments will not be enough to save him, according to YPSO. He will live out his final days with his handler, Sergeant Brett Schultz, and Schultz's family.
Saber is a one-of-a-kind dog that has touched our hearts for the past six years and made this community a safer place to live and work. We thank Deputy Sheriff K9 Saber for his dedicated service to this agency and the York-Poquoson community.
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office