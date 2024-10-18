Watch Now
York-Poquoson Deputy Sheriff K9 'Saber' died due to cancer

YORKTOWN, Va. — Deputy Sheriff K9 'Saber' died Thursday due to cancer, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

YPSO announced Saber's cancer diagnosis in early October, as they found multiple tumors on his chest after he underwent emergency surgery. Additionally a tumor was removed from his spleen, showing the cancer spread to a large part of his body.

Upon diagnosis, Saber lived out the final days with his handler, Sergeant Brett Schultz, and Schultz's family.

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that our beloved Deputy Sheriff K9 Saber passed away last night. Saber was a member of this agency's family and our community. We know how much his passing affects us all. Please keep Sergeant Brett Schultz, his family, and the K9 division members in your thoughts and prayers.
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office

