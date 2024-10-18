York-Poquoson Deputy Sheriff K9 'Saber' died due to cancer

YORKTOWN, Va. — Deputy Sheriff K9 'Saber' died Thursday due to cancer, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

YPSO announced Saber's cancer diagnosis in early October, as they found multiple tumors on his chest after he underwent emergency surgery. Additionally a tumor was removed from his spleen, showing the cancer spread to a large part of his body.

Upon diagnosis, Saber lived out the final days with his handler, Sergeant Brett Schultz, and Schultz's family.