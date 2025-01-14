York-Poquoson sheriff weighs in on combatting human trafficking

YORKTOWN, Va. — York-Poquoson Sherriff deputies are renewing their commitment to combat human trafficking across Hampton Roads and Virginia.

Sheriff Montgomery emphasized the personal impact of human trafficking, saying it could affect anyone.

“This could happen in your own family, in your own neighborhood, in your own community. Most people will say this will never affect me, but that’s simply not true,” Montgomery said.

Watch related coverage: Virginia lawmakers take up bills to address human trafficking

Va. lawmakers take up bills to address human trafficking

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Sheriff Montgomery highlighted his department's initiatives aimed at curbing teen human trafficking, youth labor exploitation, and sex trafficking. Just days into the new year, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office hosted a human trafficking forum led by the Anchor Project — a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about trafficking issues statewide.

Virginia ranks 15th in the nation for reported cases of human trafficking, according to the Anchor Project.

“A lot of these cases are right here, and are happening in our community,” Montgomery shared. He noted concerns about some businesses in York County, revealing that investigations are underway.

Watch related coverage: Virginia DMVs train employees to spot human trafficking

Virginia DMVs adjust hours; training employees to spot human trafficking

News 3 has reported on a cleaning company in Williamsburg, which federal agents say smuggled 100 individuals — some of whom were children — from El Salvador to work under poor conditions and threats of violence and deportation.

Sheriff Montgomery indicated that labor and sex trafficking are prevalent issues in our area.

“To decrease these incidents this year, our department is providing guidance on what to do if you believe you have come into contact with a trafficker or victim,” Montgomery explained.

He added that they are partnering with the Anchor Project so they can host more forums, and enhance training for deputies to effectively identify, investigate, and respond to trafficking cases.

Additionally, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the Commonwealth has been awarded a $1.29 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office for Victims of Crime in order to continue combating child and youth labor and sex trafficking.

Watch related coverage: Virginia State Police establishes new Homeland Security Division

Virginia State Police establishes new Homeland Security Division

Virginia State Police have also launched a new operation called “Operation Silence Shattered,” aimed at fighting trafficking on college campuses in the region. To send anonymous tips on human tracking cases, VSP has a tip line and web form that will go to the department’s Human Trafficking Investigative Unit.

For more information and resources on human trafficking, individuals are encouraged to reach out to local authorities or visit organizations dedicated to combating this crisis.