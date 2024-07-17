$150k Powerball ticket will expire Thursday if left unclaimed

FRANKLIN, Va. — You may be in danger of throwing away your chance at a $150,000 Powerball prize.

The winning ticket was bought at Park N Shop, located at 301 East 2nd Avenue in Franklin and was revealed to be a winner after the January 20 drawing.

By law, Virginia tickets expire 180 days after the drawing, which makes the ticket worthless at 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

Any unclaimed prizes go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades, according to the Virginia lottery.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 16-31-34-47-65, and the Powerball number was 10. The winner is encouraged to contact the Virginia lottery immediately, who have eight customer service locations here.