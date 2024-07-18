Keurig Green Mountain to close Ise of Wight facility

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The Keurig Green Mountain facility in Windsor, Isle of Wight County, will be closing by the end of 2024, according to the county.

The county said in a press release that they were informed of the closure Wednesday by Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

No specific date of closure was given.

Watch more Isle of Wight: Kaine holds campaign event in Franklin, discusses Trump assassination attempt

Kaine holds campaign event in Franklin, discusses Trump assassination attempt

The closure will impact 379 employees, according to the county.

The facility has been in operation since 2012 and is the third-largest Machinery & Tools taxpayer in the county.

“The Economic Development staff will work with the Commonwealth’s Rapid Response Team to provide resources to impacted employees and assist the company as operations wind down,” said Kristi Sutphin, Isle of Wight County Economic Development Director.