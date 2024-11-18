1 dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-64 west in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: The right shoulder heading westbound is closed.

One man is dead after a tractor-trailer crash that occurred around 3 a.m. on I-64 west near Lee Hall neighborhood in in Newport News, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP has closed all westbound lanes to investigate the cause of the crash. Police are rerouting drivers at mile marker 250.

The driver was driving along I-64 west and ran off the roadway, where he struck a 2023 International tractor-trailer stopped on the closed shoulder.

The driver, a 25-year-old male, of the vehicle that struck the tractor-trailer, died upon impact. The passenger has been taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer is unharmed.

