11th annual One City Marathon in Newport News takes over weekend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— Communities came together for the 11th annual One City Marathon in Newport News, as runners laced up their shoes to take part in a celebration of fitness and camaraderie. Despite the chilly weather, runners from Hampton Roads, France, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and participants from 35 states joined the race, showcasing both local and international talent.

The event, held in partnership with the National Black Marathoners' Association, aimed to capture the spirit of unity and dedication to community success. Participants of all ages— from young children to seasoned runners— took part in the One City Marathon, which is 26.2 miles as well as the BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon, that started at 7 a.m. at Menchville High School.

The marathon started at Newport News Park, with the Victory Arch in The Yard District downtown at the finish line. The Boston Marathon-qualifying course passes various cultural amenities, neighborhoods, businesses, and educational institutions of Newport News.

The energy was high as runners pushed themselves to cross the finish line, embodying the event's motto of resilience and determination.

Among the notable participants was Mike Wardian, who made headlines by breaking a one-of-a-kind world record for the fastest marathoner dressed as Forrest Gump. Wardian shared his excitement regarding the achievement, saying, “I’m lucky that I’ve broken some records in the past, but it’s definitely starting to sink in. Now the hard part is doing all the paperwork.”

Wardian, who lives in Arlington VA, expressed enthusiasm for returning next year, stating, "Oh 100 percent and I would highly recommend it."

Other runners echoed similar sentiments. James Inman, a Richmond native running the marathon for the first time, noted that he would definitely be back next year, as he stood beside his kids that shared with News 3's Kelsey Jones that they were proud of him.

Even some of the youngest in our community, who ran the half marathon said

“Most people were impressed that we were running it at our ages" as they stood on the sidelines waiting for their mom to also finish the race.

Runners were greeted with cheers and celebrations upon crossing the finish line. For more information on the One City Marathon click here.