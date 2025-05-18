32-year-old man killed in shooting on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 32-year-old Newport News man died following a shooting in Saturday night, according to police.

Around 9:21 p.m., Newport News Police responded to a report of a shooting at a business in the 600 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found Dreshaun Pruden inside the business suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Pruden was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Crime Line by calling 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.