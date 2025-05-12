BayPort Foundation charity golf event raises over $140k

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The BayPort Foundation held its annual Charity Golf Classic on May 1, and reports that it raised more then $140,000 for its foundation.

The foundation supports scholarship programs and grant awards to address gaps in education and workforce development.

In all, 47 businesses sponsored the tournament — which raised $142,734 — and nearly 100 golfers played in the event, held at Newport News' James Rivers Country Club.

BayPort says 100% of those funds go to supporting its foundation's mission.