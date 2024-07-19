Beat the heat and get your steps in by becoming a mall walker!

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you’re looking for a way to exercise and stay cool this summer, try checking out your local mall.

"It’s an excellent opportunity for our shoppers to come out and get their exercise on and their shopping on as well," said Mikia Ross with Patrick Henry Mall.

Patrick Henry Mall has signs marking mileage, and they provide walkers with a map and a pedometer. If you stop by the mall office, they will also track your mileage for you.

“The most appealing thing is the climate, you don’t have to worry about the rain, the cold temperatures, it’s just a nice environment,” said mall walker Walt Acree.

The American Heart Association says walking 150 minutes a week can lower your blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes risk. Experts recommend a pace of three miles per hour.

“My doctor recommended it after I had open heart surgery, he recommended to come over here and walk,” said mall walker John Grimes.

Experts also say it's okay if you can't do 150 minutes all at once - break it up into increments that work for you.