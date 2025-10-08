CDC no longer recommends COVID-19 shots, leaves decision up to patients

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is moving away from a blanket recommendation for COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans — instead, the agency now says people should discuss the vaccine with their doctor to decide what's right for them.

This policy change means patients must now talk to a health care provider before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. In Virginia and North Carolina, you do not need a prescription.

The CDC adopted the change after it was recommended by a new group of vaccine advisers picked by U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

Local health leaders, like Cindy Williams, who's a pharmacist with Riverside Health, weighed in on the guidance.

She says she hopes the change won't create barriers for individuals seeking vaccines.

"I really hope it will not decrease access. I'm sure there probably will be some of that," Williams said.

William Rurak, a 76-year-old Newport News resident with health challenges, said he's concerned about the new guidance and believes it could create barriers for people who really need the vaccine.

"It's just an inconvenience to them, puts more pressure on them. It might even shun some people who need it not to get it," Rurak said.

Experts said that even requiring shared clinical decision-making could make COVID-19 shots harder to get. Williams emphasized that people 65 and older remain at the highest risk for COVID-19 complications.

"It's clear that those recommendations that are 65 and older are at the highest risk of complications from COVID, and that's really what we're talking about. The vaccine is really targeted not to necessarily avoid COVID, but if you are to get COVID to minimize the risk of serious illness, including hospitalizations," Williams expressed.

People younger than 65 can still get a COVID vaccine, but regardless of age, the new guidance requires consultation with a doctor or pharmacist first.

"Every organization is probably handling this differently, but I believe what would happen is if the individuals are under the age of 65 there will probably be a conversation to make sure, as it should always be, that the individual understands the value of getting vaccinated, what the potential side effects of getting vaccinated are, so they can make a good decision," Williams said.

Cost and access remain unchanged.

Riverside Health leaders say they will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines for those who want one. Insurance companies are expected to continue covering the vaccines regardless of age group, according to Williams.