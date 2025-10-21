Domestic violence survivor now volunteers at local nonprofit that guided her to safety

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department and local advocates are working to address what they call a growing crisis during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

For the last five years, the police department has made it their mission to co-sponsor a community-wide donation drive to support Transitions Family Violence Services, a Peninsula-based nonprofit dedicated to helping domestic violence survivors.

"They leave sometimes and they have nothing, just the clothes that are on their back, sometimes they're lucky if they even have on shoes," said Kioni Jefferson, a domestic violence survivor.

Jefferson speaks from experience, having nearly escaped death as a domestic violence survivor.

"It starts off as verbal abuse, saying things that you couldn't imagine that the person that says they love you would say to you," Jefferson said. "And then it becomes hard touches, and then it escalated to a full-fledged fight."

The police department is collecting diapers, bags, paper towels and other household items, along with gift cards, to help families trying to leave violent situations and rebuild their lives.

"We need a lot more items because we want to do whatever we can to remove the barriers that will prevent someone to get to safety," said Dr. Cheryl Chavers, the Newport News Police Department's domestic violence specialist.

According to the latest statistics from the police department, 12% of homicides in Newport News have been domestic-related. Additionally, 130 people reported being strangled — an uptick in calls that concerns police.

"People do suffer in silence," Chavers said.

Jefferson found help through Transitions Family Violence Services when she decided enough was enough. She said she will never forget the fear she experienced or the women with Transitions Services who guided her to safety. That experience led her to become a volunteer with the nonprofit to help others who were once in her situation.

"When you're down to bare minimum money, you're like, 'Shucks. I need this, I need that.' Those are the things that they don't have readily accessible to them," Jefferson said.

The last day to donate to the drive is October 31. Donations can be dropped off at either of the city's commissioner of the revenue office locations: 2400 Washington Avenue and 12912 Jefferson Avenue

On Wednesday at 5 p.m., Newport News police will host a domestic violence awareness walk at City Center Fountain to continue shining a light against domestic violence. For more information, click here.