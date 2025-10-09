Newport News Public Schools tighten cellphone restrictions starting in November

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools announced Wednesday a stricter cellphone policy that will take effect Nov. 5, eliminating phone use during lunch and transition periods for high school students.

The new policy requires all high school students to keep their phones turned off and put away from the first bell until dismissal, including during lunch and break periods. This brings high schools in line with elementary and middle schools, which already follow this guidance.

"It's important for kids to stay focused while they're in school. You know less distractions, more time for them to absorb what it is that they're learning," said Sajada Lewis, a Newport News mother.

Lewis says she knows how technology impacts children's behavior.

"The first thing they do when they get a small break is go straight to their phones," Lewis said.

Watch related coverage: Security, cell phone ban, healthcare discussed by VBCPS as school year begins

Security, cell phone ban, healthcare discussed by VBPS as new school year begins

The stricter policy comes in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order from July 2024 calling for cellphone-free classrooms statewide.

"It's a massive addictive quality of cellphones and social media in particularly in our young people is causing all kinds of mental health challenges," Youngkin said.

Currently, high school students are allowed to use phones during lunch and transition periods. Starting Nov. 5, this will no longer be permitted under the bell-to-bell policy.

Jesse Harper, a high school student, believes the policy won't achieve its intended goals.

"People will be talking with their friends in class, joking, it's not going to change," Harper said.

Watch related: Virginia Beach Public Schools changes part of cell phone policy for next school year

VB Schools changes part of cell phone policy for next school year

School leaders say the policy aims to reduce distractions, improve academic focus and create a safer school environment. Similar policies have been enforced in other cities across the region.

Some parents express concerns about emergency communication. Lewis said she worries about not being able to reach her children during emergencies.

"I thought about the risk in that if something was to happen, will my child be able to contact me? But the school is doing this for the children, so I just hope everything plays out and we won't have anything to worry about," Lewis said.

The cellphone-free policy includes guidance for students with medical needs and emergency situations. NNPS leaders say violations may result in disciplinary action, including short-term removal or contacting students' parents.