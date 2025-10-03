Former Mayor Dr. McKinley Price honored with street sign unveiling in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A commemorative street sign will be unveiled October 3 at the intersection of 29th Street and Orcutt Avenue to honor former Mayor Dr. McKinley Price.

Newport News neighborhood reporter Kelsey Jones spoke with Dr. Price about his contribution and service to their hometown.

Price was first elected in 2010, and his tenure continued through 2022.

"It's not an honor that a lot of people get to experience. I'm really excited to see the sign go up and to see this all happen because he really deserves it," says Price's daughter, Marcia Price, who followed behind her father's political footsteps as a state delegate representing Newport News.

Raised in Newport News, Price’s journey began at Collis P. Huntington High School, where he graduated in 1967. Driven by an early curiosity for the sciences, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Hampton Institute, now Hampton University, in 1971.

Shortly after, he answered the call to serve, joining the United States Army. During his military career, Price achieved the rank of First Lieutenant before being honorably discharged.

Determined to further his education, Price pursued a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at Howard University, graduating in 1976. He followed this achievement with a residency in general anesthesia at Provident Hospital in Baltimore.

Returning to his roots in Newport News, Dr. Price established a dental practice that soon became well-regarded throughout the region.

Price was a trailblazer in his field, notably becoming the first Black president of the Peninsula Dental Society. He was also named “Dentist of the Year” by the Old Dominion Dental Society and was honored with fellowships by several national dental organizations—testaments to his professional excellence and leadership.

But Price’s commitment to service didn’t end with his dental practice. He dedicated significant time to public service in his hometown. From 1984 to 1992, Price served on the Newport News School Board, including two years as chair.

In 2004, he was appointed to the Newport News City Council. Just six years later, he made history again as the city's second elected mayor.

During his mayoral tenure, Price led Newport News through a period of exciting transformation. He championed redevelopment projects, strengthened relationships between the community and law enforcement, and helped position the city as a center for innovation and growth.

Price’s leadership extended well beyond city hall.

He chaired the Riverside Health System Foundation and served on its board. Price also led the Board of Thomas Nelson Community College, now Virginia Peninsula Community College, and was appointed to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership Board by the governor.

His contributions were consistently recognized; honors included the President’s Humanitarian Award from the Virginia Peninsula Chapter of 100 Black Men, the Presidential Citizenship Award from Hampton University, and numerous “Citizen of the Year” distinctions.

Throughout his life, Dr. Price was also celebrated by civic justice organizations for his dedication to advancing public service, improving race relations, and enhancing community life. A legacy built on service.

Despite his many achievements, he remains humble.

"I had no idea anything will be this magnificent to happen to me in my life. Orcutt Avenue has a lot of historic meaning for me. I'm happy that the city decided to do this, and I'm very honored," Price expressed with gratitude.

Even after the recent death of Price's wife, Valerie Scott Price, who was with him each step of the way, he says Friday's unveiling is not just for him.

"This is a significant part in my legacy, and I'm happy, and I know she is too," said Price.

The ceremony will take place October 3 at 1 p.m.