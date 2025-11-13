19-year-old woman identified after deadly shooting on Warwick Boulevard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman died after officers found her shot inside a home early Tuesday morning, according to Newport News police.

Around 1:35 a.m., police responded to the 3100 Block of Warwick Boulevard for a reported shooting. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home at the scene, according to Newport News police, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the woman who died as Nevaeh Harris, 19, of Newport News.

Newport News police say the incident "appears to be domestic in nature."

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. When asked about potential threats to the public or suspects, police indicated this appears to be an isolated incident and no charges have been filed to date.

Christopher Moore, a local activist and president of Bagz4DaKidz Movement, a gun violence prevention non-profit, said prevention efforts need to happen daily to stop senseless killings in the Hampton Roads area.

"Whenever I see these things happening I'm like 'wow a life gone too soon,'" Moore said.

Moore emphasized that the circumstances don't matter when it comes to gun violence prevention.

"Domestic, gang affiliated none of that matters you know? Gun violence is gun violence," Moore said.

He stressed the need for consistent community engagement to address the problem.

"We need help so we can be out here every day this is a problem where you have to be out here every day if not, you're just going to keep hearing about it. You can't just be out here once a week or once a month you know. You got to be out here everyday with this type of problem," Moore said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.