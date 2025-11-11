Woman found shot dead inside home on Warwick Boulevard: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman died after officers found her shot inside a home early Tuesday morning, according to Newport News police.

Around 1:35 a.m., police responded to the 3100 Block of Warwick Boulevard for a reported shooting. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home at the scene, according to Newport News police — she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Newport News police say the incident "appears to be domestic in nature."

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.