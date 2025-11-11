Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

Woman found shot dead inside home on Warwick Boulevard: NNPD

Woman found shot dead inside home on Warwick Boulevard: NNPD
Generic: Newport News Police
Posted
and last updated

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman died after officers found her shot inside a home early Tuesday morning, according to Newport News police.

Around 1:35 a.m., police responded to the 3100 Block of Warwick Boulevard for a reported shooting. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home at the scene, according to Newport News police — she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Newport News police say the incident "appears to be domestic in nature."

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast