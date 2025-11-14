Man accused of murdering woman who was found shot to death in Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man has been arrested and accused of shooting and killing a woman in Newport News earlier this week, according to the city's police department

Kanye Smith, 21, of Newport News, was arrested on Thursday and faces the following charges: second-degree murder, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The charges stem from the death of Nevaeh Harris, 19, of Newport News.

Around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 3100 Block of Warwick Boulevard for a reported shooting. Harris was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home, police say, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Newport News police said the incident "appears to be domestic in nature."

“I’d like to commend our officers and detectives for their response to this tragic incident that led to a swift arrest,” Chief of Police Steve Drew said following Smith's arrest. “Citizen assistance and use of technology were also key factors which played roles in obtaining valuable information in this investigation.”

Smith has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 29, 2026.