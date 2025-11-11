Peninsula winter shelters near capacity with 63% increase in guests across Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Hampton Roads winter shelters are already nearing capacity as the region experiences its first taste of winter weather, with emergency shelter leaders reporting a drastic 63% increase in guests compared to last year.

Elizabeth Parker, President and CEO of LINK Hampton Roads — which operates the Port Winter Shelter Program — says numbers are climbing to levels that are much higher than usual for this time of year.

The surge in demand means some churches are stepping up to help, including Lighthouse Church on Hilton Boulevard, by offering their facilities to temporarily be used for housing. With the cooperation of over a dozen churches, the Port Winter Shelter Program has put together a schedule of which churches will be used to house those in need on a rotating basis.

"We have to break down these tables to be able to accommodate them, and on Wednesday, we will go to another location," Parker said.

Shelter leaders point to affordable housing as one of the root causes of the influx.

"It comes down to affordable housing. We need more housing for these individuals," Parker said.

The amount of people in need of housing is expected to keep rising. On any given day, guests arrive early and line up outside before shelter doors open, hoping to gain access to necessities including cots, dinner, breakfast and clothes for families.

Shelters provide essential items like socks and undergarments for anyone who needs them, along with blankets. However, as demand increases, so does the need for supplies.

"We need more coats, we need more sweaters and things like that. Turtlenecks will be perfect," Parker said.

To donate to LINK of Hampton Roads and to access the Port Winter Shelter Program's schedule, click here.