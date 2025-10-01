VA lawmaker proposes ban on mandatory parking requirements for new developments

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Almost a year ago, city leaders in Newport News ended parking requirements for new developments, a huge win for businesses and home builders — now, Newport News Delegate Shelly Simonds is proposing the same standard on the statewide level.

"This really is an emergency, and this bill proposal is just an effort to address the shortage of affordable housing options in Virginia," said Simonds.

She says if reelected, she plans to sponsor a bill that would repeal parking requirements in a manner adopted by several Virginia cities, including Newport News and Richmond. Simonds added that oftentimes these parking requirements are excessive and are used as a way to block new developments and scale back housing projects.

"We really want to let the developers determine the amount of parking necessary. So the market decides how much parking is necessary not the local government," said Simonds.

Tamara Alen, who lives in Port Warwick, says she agrees with this policy solution because she's heard horror stories about housing issues of young families who can't afford homes or rent across Hampton Roads.

"Affordability is a big concern for people my age, family members, friends and also location. Places like this are really important" said Alen.

Nearly a year ago, Newport News city leaders voted to end minimum parking requirements so it wouldn't decrease affordable housing, hindering city growth.

Assistant Director of Planning for Newport News Flora Chioros says the city has seen small wins for commercial businesses no longer facing those limitations — however, she added that it's too early to tell.

Simonds' proposal is also gathering support from neighbors across the 757.

"One of the things that we like about Simonds is that she's taking a state approach to this. Since Newport News did it cities are taking a little bit city by city to make change but this is actually a regional problem, this is a statewide problem and we need state leadership on it" said Gillian Pressman, director of Yes in My Backyard and Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia (YIMBY).

Virginia lawmakers included a proposal to eliminate or reduce parking minimums for housing developments as part of broader housing bill this past year, but it did not pass the Senate.

Advocates and city leaders say the solution is to build more homes, especially where people work.