Newport News Fire Department uses new technology to improve response times

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Fire Department is using new technology to tackle emergencies and save lives.

The technology is called Census and American Community Survey Data, that their Geographic Information Systems Team (GIS) uses to let them know more about a situation they are about to walk into.

"We want to respond to you in a timely fashion, in a safe manner, " said Newport News Fire Department Chief Wesley Rogers.

Chief Rogers explains how this technology also lets firefighters know what help a person might need, and gives them more information on a situation that could be life-or-death while en route to a call.

"All of our fire trucks, our medic units, and staff cars all have computers and have this information readily available to them that our crews can pull up in real time. So the more information we can give them, the better that they can respond" Chief Rogers expressed.

He added that their crews are often rushing into smoke-filled structures, so knowing what they're dealing with with ahead of time puts them at an advantage.

The technology is also being used by the city's emergency preparedness team so they can be ready if disaster strikes — especially in instances where an additional shelter may need to be open due to a hurricane or snowstorm.

Chief Rogers says this isn't the only new technology the department plans to use: Their next task is adding drones to their fleet by next year.