'I just need her to come home:' Family pleads for answers 2 years after Newport News mother disappeared

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two years have passed since Sherree Brown vanished without a trace, but for her family in Newport News, the pain feels as fresh as day one.

The 50-year-old woman disappeared in October 2023, leaving behind a family desperate for answers and a community grappling with yet another missing persons case that highlights ongoing disparities in how such investigations are handled.

Previous coverage: Newport News mother remains desperate to find daughter 1 year after her disappearance

Newport News mother remains desperate to find daughter 1 year after her disappearance

News 3's Kelsey Jones sat down with Sherree's family who continues to fight for answers.

A'Lexus Gibbs has endured unimaginable heartbreak in the two years since her mother disappeared. This year, she lost her 3-year-old daughter — a tragedy made even more devastating because the one person she would normally turn to for comfort isn't there.

"I just need her to come home. That's all I want," Gibbs said through tears. "It will be a blessing to hear my mom's voice right now."

The last time Sherree's family saw her was October 17, 2023. When days passed without contact, they reported her missing to Newport News Police on October 24. However, it wasn't until 41 days later on December 4, 2023, that police issued an Ashanti Alert – a delay that has frustrated the family as precious time slipped away.

Previous coverage: Woman believes her missing mom was kidnapped

A Newport News woman has been missing for a month. Her daughter says she was kidnapped.

The circumstances surrounding Sherree's disappearance are troubling. Her family believes she was kidnapped and attacked by a man who had allegedly tried to assault her just days before she was last seen. Adding urgency to their search is Sherree's health condition – she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, making her disappearance even more concerning.

"We've called. We've sent emails. Nobody is calling back," said Darrel Brown, Sherree's father, expressing frustration with what the family perceives as a lack of communication from investigators.

Newport News Police have told the family there are no new details in the investigation, a response that has left Sherree's parents feeling unheard and abandoned in their search for answers.

"It's hard being parents and not knowing where your child is at," said Sharon Brown, Sherree's mother. "Ease that pain. Take that pain away from me. Tell us where Sherree is at."

The family continues their own search efforts, regularly combing through Berkley Village, not far from where Sheree was last seen. They believe someone in the community has information about her disappearance but has chosen not to come forward.

Sherree's case reflects a broader pattern affecting communities of color across the nation. Research shows that people of color make up roughly 40% of missing persons cases, yet these cases often receive less media attention and fewer resources than cases involving white individuals.

Derrica Wilson, co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, has witnessed this disparity firsthand.

"Families are having to hire private investigators. They're having to coordinate their own search teams and even hire people when they can't get the volunteers. They're having to create their own flyers because law enforcement's not creating them," Wilson explained.

Despite the challenges and the passage of time, Sherree's family refuses to give up hope. Sharon Brown expressed she never imagined they would still be searching two years later, but her faith remains unshaken.

"I never thought it will be two years later. I thought someone will come up and tell us about Sherree, but I haven't gave up faith," she said.

The family maintains hope that Sherree is still alive, clinging to the possibility that she will one day return home. Newport News Police declined to provide an interview but confirmed there are no new updates to share at this time.

As the second anniversary of Sherree's disappearance approaches, her family's message remains clear: someone knows something, and they're pleading for that person to come forward. For A'Lexus, Darrel, Sharon, and the rest of Sherree's loved ones, each day without answers is another day of unbearable uncertainty.

Anyone with information about Sherree Brown's disappearance is urged to contact Newport News Police. Her family continues to search, hope, and wait for the day their nightmare finally ends.