Mom battled breast cancer while pregnant, now advocates for early detection

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A mother who works at Riverside Cancer Care Center in Newport News battled breast cancer while pregnant. Now, she's sharing her story during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to encourage other women to prioritize early detection.

Kelsey Halley, now a breast cancer survivor, still gets emotional when reflecting on her diagnosis five years later.

"It's traumatic to be able to be told that you have cancer and to suddenly have the future and the health you thought you would have taken away," Halley said.

Halley was 30 and in her third trimester of pregnancy when her world changed in December 2020. As an oncology nurse at Riverside Cancer Care Center, she understood the importance of self-breast examinations. When she felt a lump in her breast, she instantly knew it was something more serious than pregnancy symptoms.

Three days before Christmas, she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

"Everything was suddenly quick acting and they had me see maternal fetal medicine to make sure everything was okay with baby, make sure we were going to make the best option for him," Halley said.

Despite her high-risk pregnancy due to the cancer diagnosis, Halley was able to deliver a healthy baby boy. According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, rates of breast cancer in women under 50 are rising quickly, with women under 40 tending to have more aggressive forms. Halley does not have a family history of breast cancer.

"I was very fortunate that my doctors were listening to me and reacting," Halley said.

Shortly after giving birth, Halley underwent a mastectomy and started chemotherapy. After ringing the bell, she began hormone therapy to ensure the cancer wouldn't return. She's now in remission and credits her family and community for getting her through her darkest days.

When asked if there were days she wanted to give up, Halley was honest about the struggle.

"There were plenty of days that I was just tired of it all and overwhelmed," Halley said.

Through it all, she's urging women not to ignore potential cancer symptoms.

"It's better to say something and have a test come back negative than to not say anything at all and then suddenly the cancer is everywhere," Halley said.

Her message serves as a reminder that early detection can save lives, making her an advocate not only for herself but for others diagnosed with breast cancer.

Halley is looking forward to walking in this year's "Making Strides of Peninsula Walk 2025." The event is Oct. 19 at Newport News Park from noon to 3 p.m., and she encourages survivors, advocates and caregivers to come out.